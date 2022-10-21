Killeen detectives are searching for a man who allegedly stole an elderly woman’s car two weeks ago.
The Killeen Police Department posted a Bell County Crime Stoppers news release to social media channels Friday morning regarding the incident.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Killeen detectives are searching for a man who allegedly stole an elderly woman’s car two weeks ago.
The Killeen Police Department posted a Bell County Crime Stoppers news release to social media channels Friday morning regarding the incident.
“On October 2, 2022, it was reported to the Killeen Police Department that the male in this photo offered to help an elderly woman carry items into her home from her vehicle,” the release stated.
“She allowed him to help but once inside, the male took her car keys after she set them down and stole her vehicle from her driveway.”
Police have not issued an official description of the suspect, however, the photo police included shows a Black man with a mustache, of unknown height and age, standing at the front door of a residence wearing a black shirt with gold lettering that read “I didn’t choose to be black I just got lucky.”
Police described the stolen vehicle as a white 2017 Chevrolet Malibu with a license plate number of TX LP RKF2592. KPD did not release where the theft incident took place in Killeen.
“Detectives are asking anyone who can identify this male or has information about this incident, to contact Sgt. Bobbitt with the Property Crimes Unit or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com,” the release said. “You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.”
ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567
Metro Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.