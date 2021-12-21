A man was found with a single gunshot wound to the head early Tuesday morning in north Killeen, police said Tuesday afternoon.
The Killeen Police Department is investigating an overnight homicide on Cardinal Avenue, according to a KPD news release Tuesday afternoon. Police identified the shooting victim as Amos Jeremiah Goff, 23.
“On December 21, 2021, at approximately 1:57 a.m., Officers responded to the 700 block of Cardinal Ave. in regard to a shooting victim,” KPD Assistant Police Chief Alex Gearhart said in a news release. “Upon arrival, Officers located a deceased 23-year-old male with a single gunshot wound to the head. This is the 18th murder this year in Killeen.”
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke responded to the scene and pronounced the victim deceased at 2:39 a.m., police said.
Cooke ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwest Institute of Forensic Sciences, according to the news release.
“The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this crime, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at http://www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com,” police said. “You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous.”
