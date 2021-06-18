The Killeen Police Department is asking for any information on a man suspected of fraud.
On Sunday, a man entered the U-Haul Neighborhood Dealer, 5101 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, and presented a fictitious identification to rent a U-Haul box truck, according to a post from the Bell County Crime Stoppers. The rented truck was recovered by U-Haul officials, who and discovered a zero-turn lawn mower from the inside of the rental truck.
Through the investigation, detectives with the General Crimes Units determined that the mower was purchased with what is presumed to be fraudulent identification as well as a possible fake credit card.
Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this crime, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
