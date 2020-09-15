KPD: Man with psychiatric issues arrested with a knife

A man with a reported history of psychiatric issues is facing a criminal charge following a Sunday incident in Killeen.
William Alberto Quick, 24, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault. Killeen Police Department officers were dispatched to a domestic dispute at a residence in the 3000 block of Nancy Jane Drive, according to an affidavit.
Officers saw an individual walk past them into the front yard of the residence. Inside the residence, officers saw the man, identified as Quick, with a knife in his hand. Officers were able to get the man to put his knife down, but then had to restrain him when he resisted, according to the affidavit. Officers spoke to a relative of the victim who told them the suspect began to act erratically before getting a knife and threatening violence. Another individual at the residence said he had locked himself in his bedroom before the suspect began to stab at the bedroom door. Officers were advised that the suspect has been violent in the past with psychiatric issue.
His bond has been set at $100,000.
In unrelated incidents, James Ralph McMillen III, 49, has been charged with one count of burglary of a building.
A business owner reported to an officer on June 14 that an unknown person had entered his business without his consent and taken food and electronics from there, according to an affidavit. A KPD officer reported damage to a door indicating forced entry, and an investigation led to the suspect being identified as James Ralph McMillen III.
McMillen’s bond has been set at $50,000.
Charles Jason Williams, 35, has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
On Monday KPD officers were dispatched to the area of Daniels Drive in reference to a report of a man with a gun, according to an affidavit. A parent at the scene told officers she was there to pick up her child from Williams, and that Williams became angry and banged on her vehicle window with a gun. The parent told officers Williams tried to hide his gun before officers arrived on the scene, and that Williams had assaulted her earlier in the week.
It was determined that Williams was convicted of the third-degree felony of possession of a controlled substance, for which he was sentenced to three years confinement in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. His bond has been set at $75,000.
