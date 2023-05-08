Multiple people were injured during a shooting in central Killeen on Monday, police confirmed.
The shooting occurred near a convenience store Monday morning along Zephyr Road near Dugger Circle and Fox Creek Drive.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..
Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: May 8, 2023 @ 3:17 pm
Multiple people were injured during a shooting in central Killeen on Monday, police confirmed.
The shooting occurred near a convenience store Monday morning along Zephyr Road near Dugger Circle and Fox Creek Drive.
“Killeen Police officers are currently working a shooting investigation that occurred in the 3600 block of Zephyr Road around 10:00 a.m.,” according to Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez.
Three victims were taken to local hospitals. “Their condition is unknown,” Miramontez said shortly after 11 a.m. Monday.
Not long afterward, police were also seen investigating a crime scene in the 1600 block of Becker Drive, just north of the Killeen Mall. Becker Drive intersects with Zephyr Road and police confirmed that the two scenes are related to the same incident.
Shortly after the shooting occurred, a bullet-ridden white 4-door car was seen by neighbors pulling up to a home on Becker Drive. Witnesses said they saw a Black male passenger in the front seat with blood on his face.
Shortly afterward, sirens could be heard as police and EMS personnel began to arrive, according to neighbors who did not want to be identified due to fear of retaliation, they said. One witness saw someone on the ground being helped as someone performed “chest compressions.” Police quickly cordoned off the street for several yards on either side of the vehicle.
Witnesses reported seeing at least one person being loaded onto an ambulance and then being transferred to a waiting helicopter which had set down in the parking lot on the north side of the Killeen Mall.
Police did not immediately confirm what the neighbors said or if anyone died in the shooting.
“A news release will be sent out to the media when additional information becomes available,” Miramontez said.
Nearby, Manor Middle School was temporarily placed on a secure hold, according to Killeen ISD officials.
“Manor was briefly placed on a SECURE due to police activity in the area but it was lifted within about 10 minutes. Communication was sent to all parents and employees,’ according to a statement from KISD. “The campus is continuing their normal day.”
Residents in the area of the Becker Drive scene said they have noticed increased police and criminal activity lately.
jbrooks@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7468
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(2) comments
Welcome to Texas and the USA!
Here you will find were sliding back to the good ole 1800s where everyone carries a gun and shoot outs are the norm. Where we have people who ignore or deny there's a problem because they have mental issues just like the people who shoot others. Where we have elected officials who would rather make laws against women and transgendered because they are the easiest to control. Where gun laws are being compromised or not made at all due to irrational thinking and deep money pockets. This situation will destroy us all way before climate change.
So, don't be surprised when you and the family are out shopping anywhere in public...
very good chance you'll find a bullet in Mary or Jimmy head since your right to have a gun is so important!!!
Ths is fake news. Ken Wilkerson, Chair of Crime Solutions Committee - has assessed that our major crime focus needs to be on runaway teenage girls and shoplifting. Ken Wilkerson's history if accurately assessing situations under his responsibility is legendary and must not be questioned.
This must be a misunderstanding.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.