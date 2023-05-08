Multiple people were injured during a shooting in central Killeen on Monday, police confirmed.

The shooting occurred near a convenience store Monday morning along Zephyr Road near Dugger Circle and Fox Creek Drive.

Stevetopus

Welcome to Texas and the USA!

Here you will find were sliding back to the good ole 1800s where everyone carries a gun and shoot outs are the norm. Where we have people who ignore or deny there's a problem because they have mental issues just like the people who shoot others. Where we have elected officials who would rather make laws against women and transgendered because they are the easiest to control. Where gun laws are being compromised or not made at all due to irrational thinking and deep money pockets. This situation will destroy us all way before climate change.

So, don't be surprised when you and the family are out shopping anywhere in public...

very good chance you'll find a bullet in Mary or Jimmy head since your right to have a gun is so important!!!

Michael Fornino

Ths is fake news. Ken Wilkerson, Chair of Crime Solutions Committee - has assessed that our major crime focus needs to be on runaway teenage girls and shoplifting. Ken Wilkerson's history if accurately assessing situations under his responsibility is legendary and must not be questioned.

This must be a misunderstanding.

