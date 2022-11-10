Shooting Graphic

Abkhir Abdel Neville, 21, was named as the single victim of a fatal shooting that occurred about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Bryce Avenue, according to a news release from the Killeen Police Department.

Social media posts recorded hearing multiple gunshots in the area around the same time. 

