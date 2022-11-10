Abkhir Abdel Neville, 21, was named as the single victim of a fatal shooting that occurred about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Bryce Avenue, according to a news release from the Killeen Police Department.
Social media posts recorded hearing multiple gunshots in the area around the same time.
According to the release, officers responding to the call found Neville with gunshot injuries.
"Paramedics arrived and started to perform life saving measures," the release said. "He was transported to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in critical condition."
The victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace William Cooke at 11:26 p.m., according to the release.
The fatal shooting was the 17th homicide in Killeen in 2022
Social media posts started about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday when people began to ask others about hearing multiple rounds of gunfire near the intersection of Florence Road and Hallmark Avenue. Other comments mentioned seeing police activity on Priest Drive and a life flight helicopter and possibly a law enforcement helicopter in that area of north Killeen.
Detectives are actively investigating this case, but no arrests have been made and KPD is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this murder to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
