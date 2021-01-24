For the second week in a row, the Killeen Police Department failed to answer multiple questions in multiple cases concerning the Killeen community.
On Tuesday morning, after the Killeen school district verified a school bus crash in a Killeen neighborhood, the Herald sent follow-up questions to KPD:
What can KPD say about the accident? What was the cause? Was anybody cited?
KPD did not answer.
Later on Tuesday, following a news conference in which KPD released video of a Jan. 10 officer involved shooting, the Herald sent some follow-up questions to KPD:
What is the officer’s age and date of birth? Why did the department decide to release the body cam footage today while the investigation into the incident is still ongoing?
KPD did not answer.
On Wednesday, the Herald requested the audio from the 9-1-1 call in the officer involved shooting case, and sent KPD more questions: Did the officer have any other non-lethal means on him such as pepper spray or a baton? Are rubber bullets ever used by the department? Or is that something the department does not have?
KPD did not answer.
On Thursday morning, the Herald asked KPD about a social media post that claimed gunshots were fired near a Walmart in Killeen: Did the department respond to a call over there?
KPD did not answer.
The previous week, several questions from the Herald to KPD about the officer involved shooting also went unanswered.
Jan. 12: The Herald sent questions to KPD asking for the name of the man who died and other information on the case. KPD did not respond
Jan. 13: The Herald again sent questions to KPD, asking for the name of the person who died, the officer who shot him, and for more explanation of what happened. KPD never directly responded to the questions. Later that day a video was released by civil rights attorney Lee Merritt, showing the events that led up to the shooting. Merritt also released the name of Patrick Warren Sr. as the man who died in the shooting. The video was quickly picked up by news agencies nationwide. Later that evening, at 6 p.m., KPD issued a news release, confirming Warren’s name, and revealing the identity of the officer as Reynaldo Contreras, a five-year veteran of KPD.
Jan. 14: Merritt and Warren family members held a news conference outside the Bell County Justice Center in Belton. They demand that Contreras be fired and prosecuted. The Herald sent more questions to KPD: Would KPD like to comment on any of the statements from Lee Merritt or what others have said in the Patrick Warren Sr. death case? Can you please explain what procedures, policies and personnel KPD has in place for dealing with mental health calls and individuals?
KPD did not respond.
On Friday, the Herald sent question to KPD about its lack of responses concerning community safety in the past two weeks:
Why has KPD stopped communicating with the community newspaper of Killeen?
How is this good for the public or KPD?
Please explain.
KPD did not respond.
On Friday night, Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble did answer one question that the Herald had sent that morning.
The question had to do with a story about Contreras’ history in the military, and offered the officer a chance to comment in the article.
“I have personally spoken with Officer Contreras and he has respectfully declined you offer,” Kimble said in reply.
