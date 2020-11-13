The Killeen Police Department is offering a $1,000 reward for any information on a shooting death from 2017.
Around 3:10 a.m. on Aug. 25, 2017, Glenroy J. Smith Jr. was sleeping in his residence when unknown individuals fired shots into the residence on Allegany Drive in west Killeen, according to a post on the KPD Facebook page.
Smith was struck and later died from his injuries, according to the post.
Anyone with information can call the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or 254-501-7958.
