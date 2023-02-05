Detectives with the Killeen Police Department are looking for a man in connection with an assault and possible robbery on Jan. 2.
According to the police department’s website, KPD has posted video surveillance footage of a black man pushing a “66-year-old victim” down the stairs. The information listed on the post says, “On January 2, 2023, at approximately 8:27 a.m., Killeen Police Officers responded to the 600 block of North Gray Street in reference to an assault,”
The post goes on to say that the black male pushed the victim down the stairs during a robbery, causing the victim injuries.
According to the information posted by KPD, detectives are seeking assistance in identifying the suspect who is know as “Jeff.” Detectives say the suspect’s age is between 40 and 56, height 5’08” and weight 200-250 pounds.
The police department is asking anyone who may know this person or have any information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. Anonymous tips may also be submitted by using the P3Tips App for IOS or Android.
Crimestoppers remind the public that all information is confidential and anonymous and if a tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, a reward of up to $1,000 in cash, is possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.