Crime story

Killeen Police Department are looking for this man in connection to a robbery incident Jan. 2.

 Courtesy photo

Detectives with the Killeen Police Department are looking for a man in connection with an assault and possible robbery on Jan. 2.

According to the police department’s website, KPD has posted video surveillance footage of a black man pushing a “66-year-old victim” down the stairs. The information listed on the post says, “On January 2, 2023, at approximately 8:27 a.m., Killeen Police Officers responded to the 600 block of North Gray Street in reference to an assault,”

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.