A Killeen police officer was still paid for 10 days after he admitted to investigators that he sexually assaulting a girl, Killeen Police Department officials confirmed.
Officer Miguel Velasco-Herrera was on paid administrative leave after being charged with sexually assaulting a minor, police announced.
Killeen police were notified July 5 of a possible sexual assault that had occurred early that morning involving Velasco-Herrera, 41, and a 15-year-old girl, according to KPD and court records.
Velasco-Herrera submitted his resignation to the Killeen Police Department on July 16, which ended his paid administrative leave.
An arrest affidavit obtained from the Bell County Annex said on July 5, the girl reported to Killeen police that Velasco-Herrera came into her bedroom and sexually assaulted her. She was also interviewed by a forensic nurse and child interviewer, where she gave consistent statements. The officer was interviewed and admitted that he entered the victim’s room and sexually assaulted her, according to the affidavit.
Even though Velasco-Herrera admitted to the crime on July 5, he was paid for another 10 days after that, and KPD said it could not fire him during that time.
“The Killeen Police Department is a civil service agency and as a result, we are required to follow the local Civil Service Rules. The rules have a defined process for discipline and until that process is complete, discipline cannot be imposed, including Indefinite Suspensions (termination),” KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said in response to questions from the Herald.
Velasco-Herrera had been with KPD for seven years. According to the Killeen city budget, police officers with seven years of experience get paid about $63,300 a year, or $5,250 per month. Ten days of pay would amount to about $1,750.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.