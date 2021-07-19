A Killeen police officer who was on paid administrative leave after being charged with sexually assaulting a minor has resigned, police said.
"On Friday, July 16, 2021, Officer Miguel Velasco-Herrera submitted his resignation from the Killeen Police Department in lieu of completing the Internal Affairs investigation," KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said in a news release Monday.
KPD Chief Charles Kimble issued a statement about the matter.
“Miguel Velasco-Herrera’s actions violated the trust and faith placed in him by the community and this department," Kimble said in a news release. "These allegations against Mr. Velasco-Herrera do not represent the values and ethics of the Killeen Police Department. His conduct is inexcusable and will not be tolerated.”
Killeen police were notified July 5 of a possible sexual assault that had occurred early that morning involving Velasco-Herrera, 41, according to a prior news release.
Velasco-Herrera, a seven-year veteran of the force, was immediately placed on administrative leave, and a criminal investigation was started. Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division, Special Victims Unit, determined that there was sufficient evidence to support probable cause for criminal charges, according to the release.
An arrest affidavit obtained from the Bell County Annex Thursday said on July 5, a 15-year-old girl reported to Killeen police that Velasco-Herrera came into her bedroom and sexually assaulted her. She was also interviewed by a forensic nurse and child interviewer, where she gave consistent statements. The officer was interviewed and admitted that he entered the victim’s room and sexually assaulted her, according to the affidavit.
Velasco-Herrera turned himself into police Thursday, and was arraigned by Justice of Peace Gregory Johnson. His bond was set at $100,000.
He was charged with sexual assault of a child under 17, according to the release.
Officials said Velasco-Herrera is currently out on bail.
