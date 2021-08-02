The arrest of a Killeen police officer last week stemmed from a belt that was thrown and hit a 5-year-old girl, according to a court document released Monday.
The Killeen Police Department announced the arrest of 29-year-old KPD officer Laura Smith on Friday in a news release. On Monday, the Herald obtained Smith’s arrest affidavit and KPD also released Smith’s booking photo.
According to the affidavit, police arrived at a residence Wednesday after receiving information that a child had been injured at the home. KPD did not release the location of the residence. Officers interviewed the father of the child who told them Smith, who is his wife, had thrown a belt that struck his 5-year-old daughter in the head, the affidavit said.
Officers then observed a knot on the girl’s forehead, and she was taken to the hospital for medical care. The girl underwent a forensic interview by the Child Advocacy Center of Central Texas.
During the interview, she said her father had tossed a belt at Smith, who then picked it up and threw it back at her father, striking the girl in the head with the metal part of the belt, the affidavit stated. The girl’s brother was also interviewed and said Smith had thrown the belt that hit the girl in the head.
Smith was arrested and charged with injury to a child — reckless bodily injury, a felony. Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson set her bail at $50,000.
Smith has been an officer with KPD since 2018. She is currently on paid administrative leave, pending an internal affairs investigation, according to a news release from KPD.
A representative from the Bell County Sheriff’s Department said Monday that Smith had bonded out of the Killeen Police Department and was never booked into the Bell County Jail, which KPD also confirmed.
