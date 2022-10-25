The Killeen Police Department released the name of a 4-year-old who died Thursday.
The death of Omar Prince Sherron, 4, is being investigated by Killeen detectives, police said.
“This incident continues to be investigated and there is no additional information at this time,” KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said in a social media post Tuesday afternoon.
“On Thursday, October 20th, 2022, at approximately 12:28 p.m., Killeen Police Officers responded to a call regarding a deceased 4-year-old male at McLane’s Children Hospital in Temple,” police previously released. “Officers were notified that the 4-year-old male was transported to the hospital by Killeen Fire Department EMS from the 4900 block of John David Dr. in Killeen with medical issues.”
Bell County Justice of the Peace Keith Reed pronounced the boy dead at 2:15 p.m. on Thursday and ordered an autopsy at Southwestern Institute of Forensic Science.
Metro Editor
