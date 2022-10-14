The Killeen Police Department has released the name of a juvenile who was fatally shot last weekend.
"The victim has been identified as Davarian James Lawrence," KPD announced in a news release on Friday.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Killeen Police Department has released the name of a juvenile who was fatally shot last weekend.
"The victim has been identified as Davarian James Lawrence," KPD announced in a news release on Friday.
Police said previously they found the 14-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound in 200 block of Evergreen Drive shortly after 6 a.m. on Sunday.
"Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division Robbery- Homicide Unit continue to investigate this Murder and there is no additional information at this time," KPD said in Friday's release.
No arrests have been announced.
According to police, it is Killeen's 16th criminal homicide of the year.
jbrooks@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7468
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.