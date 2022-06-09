The Killeen Police Department released the name of a man who was found dead at a two-story home in southwest Killeen Wednesday.
Quentin Damichael Williams, 31, police said, was found unresponsive suffering from a gunshot wound when Killeen police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 4500 block of Donegal Bay Court at 4:56 a.m. Wednesday.
In a news release Thursday, police said a 31-year-old woman, who was found shot in the house in critical condition Wednesday, is in stable condition at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.
Two juveniles under the age of 17 were inside the residence but were “unharmed,” police said. Their relationship to those who were shot is unknown at this time.
“Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division continue to actively investigate this incident,” police said. “There is no additional information at this time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.