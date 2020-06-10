The Killeen Police Department has released a person they name as a suspect in the homicide shooting of Jared Michael Tristan, 29, according to department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez.
"The suspect was questioned and released pending further investigation and victim’s autopsy results," Miramontez said.
Tristan was shot in the 400 block of Alpine Street around 11 p.m. June 2, according to police reports. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman.
No charges have been filed in the incident. The shooting is still being investigated, according to police.
Tristan's funeral was held at 10 a.m. today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Tristan currently worked as a entrepreneur at the TNT BBQ food truck. According to a memorial his family ran in the Herald, "Jared's greatest joy in life was spending time with his children."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.