The Killeen Police Department responded to a shots fired call in north Killeen late Tuesday night.
According to police reports, shots were fired around 11 p.m. near Saffari Apartments at the intersection of Bundrant Drive and Tucker Drive.
KPD Commander Ronnie Supak said witness accounts said a group of people were having an argument outside of the apartments when at least one person pulled out a gun and began firing. Supak said the group had dispersed by the time officers arrived on the scene. No injuries were reported.
Both the apartment building and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, according to Supak.
Police say there are no suspects at this time, but they were able to recover shell casings at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
