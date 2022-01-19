Killeen police released additional details Wednesday regarding Tuesday's attempted carjacking.
The Killeen Police Department was chasing the suspect’s vehicle Tuesday morning when he crashed his car and evaded police on foot near Rosewood Drive and Central Texas Expressway. The suspect tried to carjack a man, police said, but the man was armed and shot the suspect multiple times.
The suspect was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple for life-threatening injuries Tuesday. Killeen police said the suspect is now listed in stable condition, as of Wednesday morning.
For the time being, the Killeen police are not releasing the suspect’s name.
Killeen police said Tuesday the suspect was wanted for a robbery in Dallas.
When asked about the suspect’s warrant for arrest, KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said that due to the suspect being in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, it is unknown if the warrant was served.
Killeen police said that they will release the suspect’s name when they feel it is appropriate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.