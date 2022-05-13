A man traveled from San Antonio to Killeen to assault the victim, according to an arrest affidavit in the case.
Killeen police arrived to a residence on Trimmier Road on Tuesday and spoke to the victim who told police that Orlando Tirardo traveled from San Antonio to “pick a fight” with him.
Also according to the affidavit, Tirardo has a traumatic brain injury.
Once he arrived to the residence, Tirardo entered and attempted to break several items but when he noticed that a gun safe was open, he retrieved a .22 caliber firearm.
Tirardo then placed the firearm against the head of the victim and pulled the trigger. The victim told police that he heard the firing pin go “click.”
However, the victim knew that none of the firearms in the safe were loaded, according to the affidavit
A witness at the scene corroborated the victim’s story but said that she saw Tirardo retrieve the firearm from his backpack and not the safe.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke has placed a $100,000 bail on Tirado.
In other arraignments Friday:
Cooke placed a $20,000 bail on Nazarion Anderson on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.
Cooke placed a $50,000 bail on Jeremy Brown on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Cooke placed a $50,000 bail on Dugahreau Blakes on a charge of assaulting a family member by impeding breath.
Cooke placed a $50,000 bail on Jeremy Cruz-Casiano on a charge of carrying a prohibited weapon.
