A man was arrested Monday on suspicion of stealing wheel rims from Discount Tire in Killeen.
An officer with the Killeen Police Department observed suspicious activity occurring inside a storage container box behind Discount Tire, 3101 East Central Texas Expressway, around 10 p.m. Monday, according to the arrest affidavit.
The officer had spotted a man with a flashlight inside the storage box, who immediately left the scene in a vehicle when he saw that he had been spotted, the affidavit stated.
After pulling the man over and identifying the suspect as James McMillen III, the officer searched the vehicle, finding several aluminum tire rims, according to the affidavit.
After being mirandized, McMillan stated that the storage box was unlocked and that he needed money, the affidavit stated.
As of Thursday afternoon, McMillan was being held in the Bell County Jail with a bond set to $20,000.
