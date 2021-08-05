The Killeen Police Department is searching for information about a man accused of tampering with merchandise at Best Buy.
“On Wednesday, July 28, 2021, it was reported to the Killeen Police Department that the male in these photos entered Best Buy located at 3209 East Central Texas Expressway in Killeen and switched price tags on some merchandise in an attempt to purchase it at a discounted price,” KPD said in a news release posted on Facebook.
The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man with a full sleeve of tattoos on his right arm, police said. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, tan cargo shorts, black shoes and a black cap.
Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division, General Crimes Unit, are asking anyone who may know this person, his whereabouts or has any information about this subject, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.
