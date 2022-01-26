A woman was airlifted to a hospital Tuesday evening following a drive-by shooting in north Killeen, the Killeen Police Department confirmed Wednesday.
Killeen police officers responded to the 300 block of W. Dean Avenue at 9:23 p.m. Tuesday evening in reference to a shooting victim, KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said in an email Wednesday afternoon.
“Upon the officers arrival, they located a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound,” she said.
Police said she was “immediately airlifted” to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.
“Officers were told that the victim was standing in the parking lot when a dark color SUV stopped in front of the apartment complex and fired shots in the direction of the victim and drove off,” Miramontez said.
The victim has been released from the hospital, according to police.
“Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit are investigating this shooting and ask if anyone has any information about this incident to contact the department at 254-501-8800 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477,” she said.
