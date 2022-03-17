Killeen police are searching for an alleged cellphone thief, according to a news release Thursday.
A juvenile is wanted in a vehicle burglary that took place in the 4200 block of Lonesome Dove Drive in late January, according to a Facebook post by the Killeen Police Department Thursday.
“It was reported that the suspect(s) removed two cellphones from a vehicle,” police said. “The victim checked their phone account and located videos showing the same juvenile male.”
The juvenile is described as a Black male with glasses and black wavy, curly hair, according to police.
Detectives are asking anyone who may know this person or have any information about this incident, to contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.