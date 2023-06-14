Robbery.JPG

Police are asking for help in identifying this suspect in an aggravated robbery which took place Monday at 2:15 a.m. in the 1000 block of East Rancier Avenue.

 Jana Kilcrease

Killeen police are searching for a man they say robbed a business in the 1000 block of East Rancier Avenue just after 2 a.m. Monday.

According to police, a Black man about 5-foot-8 in his 20s entered a business and asked to purchase something. The suspect pulled out a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded money from the cash register. He fled on foot with an undesclosed amount of cash and merchandise, the Killeen Police Department announced in a social media post late Tuesday. KPD also released a video about the robbery.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

