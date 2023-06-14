Killeen police are searching for a man they say robbed a business in the 1000 block of East Rancier Avenue just after 2 a.m. Monday.
According to police, a Black man about 5-foot-8 in his 20s entered a business and asked to purchase something. The suspect pulled out a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded money from the cash register. He fled on foot with an undesclosed amount of cash and merchandise, the Killeen Police Department announced in a social media post late Tuesday. KPD also released a video about the robbery.
Police describe the suspect as having a thin build, clean shaven and twist style hair. He was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with “Nike Air” on the front, red pants and croc shoes.
Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this robbery, to contact Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. Anonymous tips can also be reported on the P3Tips App for IOS or Android. All information is confidential and anonymous and if a tip leads to the arrest of the person responsible, there may be a reward of up to $1,000 in cash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.