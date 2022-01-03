The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a New Year’s Eve robber.
On New Year’s Eve at 10:20 p.m., KPD were called to respond to an aggravated robbery of a business in the 4300 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop, where a convenience store is located.
“It was reported a male entered the business, displayed a handgun, and demanded money,” KPD said in a Facebook post Sunday. “The suspect fled the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.”
KPD described the suspect as a Black male wearing a white hooded shirt with multicolored stripes, a baseball hat with a red bill, black jacket, black pants, and black shoes.
The male was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun, police said.
“Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this Aggravated Robbery, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com,” KPD said. “You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.”
(1) comment
Is there a store in this town blacks haven't robbed? Thankfully nobody died in this one.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.