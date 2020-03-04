One man was taken to the hospital after being shot while walking in north Killeen, police said.
According to information provided by Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez, the unidentified man was walking in the 4700 block of Westcliff Road around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when he heard multiple gunshots. The man then reportedly looked behind him and saw two men in dark clothing, at which he ran toward a nearby residence.
When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered the man had been shot at some point during the incident and he was transported to Carl R. Darnall Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
According to police, the victim is uncooperative and no arrests have been made.
