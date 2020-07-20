The Killeen Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying two people in connection to a vehicle burglary that occurred Saturday.
According to a post made on the department's Facebook page, two men were reportedly caught on camera at a home on Sherman Drive, with one man entering a vehicle and taking property while the second man approached the front door and kicked it before both men left on foot.
In the video, both men appear to be wearing dark clothing, while the man at the door is wearing a shirt that says "Paid in Full."
Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this Burglary, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.
