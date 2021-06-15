The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help on Facebook in identifying a suspect in an aggravated robbery of a business.
At 10:08 a.m. on Tuesday, the Killeen police responded to an aggravated robbery at the Subway at 3903 W Stan Schlueter Loop.
It was reported a male entered the business, displayed a handgun and demanded money. The suspect fled the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6 feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black baseball hat, a gray and black jersey with the word Brooklyn on it, light-colored shorts and dark-colored shoes. The suspect had an orange and white gator around his neck.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about this to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com, or download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous, and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.
