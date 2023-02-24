Car thieves
Courtesy photo

The Killeen Police Department is requesting help from the public in identifying two car thieves who stole an SUV this week.

According to a release from Bell County Crime Stoppers, the two suspects stole an employee’s vehicle from the H-E-B store parking located at 2511 Trimmier Road. Video surveillance showed the two suspects entered the employee area of the store at approximately 2:30 p.m. Thursday and took an employee’s bag containing keys to the employee’s vehicle, a gray 2020 Dodge Journey.

