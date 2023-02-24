The Killeen Police Department is requesting help from the public in identifying two car thieves who stole an SUV this week.
According to a release from Bell County Crime Stoppers, the two suspects stole an employee’s vehicle from the H-E-B store parking located at 2511 Trimmier Road. Video surveillance showed the two suspects entered the employee area of the store at approximately 2:30 p.m. Thursday and took an employee’s bag containing keys to the employee’s vehicle, a gray 2020 Dodge Journey.
Bellcountycrimestoppers.com states the female suspect is described as a slim build, light-complected, approximately 30 to 40 years-old with dark curly hair that was pulled up above her ears. She was last seen wearing a multicolored coat, grey T-shirt, and black jogger style pants. The male suspect is described as light-complected with a medium length chin goatee, short dark hair with black rimmed prescription glasses. He was last seen wearing a red flat-bill baseball style hat, a black sweatshirt and grey jogger style pants.
Detectives are asking anyone who may know these individuals or who has any information about this theft to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous, and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.
