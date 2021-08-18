Killeen Police Department investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a witness who may have more information about Sunday’s fatal hit and run crash.
KPD Traffic Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual seen on camera at the scene of a fatal hit and run crash Sunday that killed 37-year-old Yolanda Monique Butler, according to a KPD Facebook post Wednesday morning.
“Through the investigation, they believe that this person was on scene in the 4200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard immediately after the hit and run crash that took the life of 37-year-old Yolanda Monique Butler,” KPD said in a news release. “Investigators believe that this person may have valuable information that could help with the investigation, however, this person left before speaking with officers or being identified.”
The witness was seen driving a 2019-2020 blue Buick Encore with unknown license plates, KPD said in a news release.
“Investigators do not believe that the Buick was involved in the crash, nor should it have any relevant damage,” KPD said.
Investigators asking anyone who may know this person or has any information about this crash, to contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8800 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at http://www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous.
