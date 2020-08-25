KPD seeks intelligence manager, a key position

One of the Killeen Police Department’s hardest to fill, but most essential, positions became vacant earlier this month. The department is seeking an “intelligence manager,” also known as a crime analyst.
Rebekah Lueck “voluntarily left to pursue other career interests” on Aug. 4, said KPD Commander Ronnie Supak in an email to the Herald.
The job opening was officially posted on Aug. 18.
The absence of a crime analyst was one of the staffing troubles mentioned in the U.S. Department of Justice’s diagnostic analysis of the department in 2018.
The department had been without a full-time crime analyst since June of 2017 when Lueck came aboard in July of 2018.
Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble told the Herald in July that the crime analyst helps the department put “cops on dots” by analyzing crime data and placing officers where they are most needed at any given time.
“The intelligence manager plays a significant role in our police operations and assists the community by advising us of where to place our resources, because we want to put our resources where they are needed the most in the community,” Supak said. “We can target the appropriate criminal activity and focus our efforts by priority. This is a more efficient way of policing and use of resources.”
The crime analyst also assists in investigations and may also prevent future crimes by recognizing relevant trends, Supak said.
The department has two other statistical analysts employed at the department.
“Although not the same, we’re able to produce statistical information needed to keep the mission moving forward,” Supak said.
The salary range for the position is $50,566 through $62,207, according to the city’s job posting.
A bachelor’s degree or a minimum of three years of applied experience in the field is required. A candidate for the job also must have worked for at least five years at a law enforcement agency.
For more information on the position, email employment@killeentexas.gov or file an application at the City of Killeen’s website.
