The Killeen Police Department said it seized two handguns, cellphones, drug paraphernalia and more than 32 pounds of marijuana during a search warrant at a home in Harker Heights.
KPD’s organized crime unit executed a felony search warrant Wednesday on a home in the 1400 block of Shoshoni Trail in Harker Heights on a wanted person, according to a Thursday news release from KPD.
During the search, police smelled marijuana and came across the drug stash.
One unnamed person was arrested and was taken to Killeen City Jail.
In total, KPD said it recovered the following: “14,600 grams (32 pounds) of marijuana, 176 grams (6.2 ounces) of THC vape oil, 1,566 grams (3.45 pounds) of cocaine, 28 grams (1 ounce) THC wax, 8 mushroom bars, and $8,187.00 cash,” according to the release.
KPD said the investigation is ongoing.
(3) comments
That stuipd ordinance didn't create any of this 🤣🤣 Go drink some more and see who's family you can possibly injure or kill
You mean GGT lied?
I'm shocked! I'm appalled!
Prop A didn't decriminalize marijuana, it only made it easier for bad people to do bad things.
The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good people to do nothing.
It's time to rid our city of this ridiculous ordinance and these ridiculous outsiders. Go back to Austin GGT.
I'm sure that Julie Oliver, Louie Minor, Ken Wilkerson, et al will say this was all for "personal use".
I have said publicly and repeatedly, that THIS is EXACTLY what would happen...and so it comes to pass. - despite claims by the Prop A supporters to the contrary. Illegal weapons, the cocaine, and whatever else is all part of "peaceful, responsible use" that is "no worse, if not BETTER than alcohol", right?
Prop A support and misinformation has only served to increase the motivation to expand markets - and the violent control of those markets. ...AS PREDICTED.
