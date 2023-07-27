The Killeen Police Department seized multiple pounds of drugs as well as one handgun during a traffic stop in central Killeen on Wednesday.
During a traffic stop in the 200 block of Hallmark Avenue around 4:37 p.m. Wednesday, police officers discovered multiple illegal substances and one firearm. During the course of the stop, the passenger fled on foot before being apprehended.
Officers recovered 3.4 pounds of methamphetamine, 4.2 pounds of marijuana, 14.3 grams ecstasy, 8.12 grams of cocaine, 16.74 grams of fentanyl, 5.64 grams of alprazolam and one handgun, according to a news release issued Thursday by KPD.
Two people were arrested in connection to the traffic stop and drug bust. They were transported to the Killeen City Jail and charges are pending. Police did not release their names.
This is the second major drug bust KPD has reported in the past week. On July 21, officers recovered 320 grams of THC Gummies, 240 grams of THC wax, 74 grams of ecstasy, 2.2 pounds of cocaine, 3.8 pounds of marijuana, along with marijuana plants and $65,946 in cash from a residence in the 1000 block of Duncan Avenue.
Detectives also recovered four guns from the residence, according to police reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.