Drug bust

Officers recovered 3.4 pounds of methamphetamine, 4.2 pounds of marijuana, 14.3 grams ecstasy, 8.12 grams of cocaine, 16.74 grams of fentanyl, 5.64 grams of alprazolam and one handgun during a traffic stop in central Killeen on Wednesday.

 Courtesy of KPD

The Killeen Police Department seized multiple pounds of drugs as well as one handgun during a traffic stop in central Killeen on Wednesday.

During a traffic stop in the 200 block of Hallmark Avenue around 4:37 p.m. Wednesday, police officers discovered multiple illegal substances and one firearm. During the course of the stop, the passenger fled on foot before being apprehended.

artie@kdhnews.com

