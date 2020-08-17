KPD: Shooting investigation continues

The victim in a late night shooting in Killeen over the weekend is now in stable condition
Killeen Police Department Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez confirmed Sunday that KPD was called out to a shooting at 10:40 p.m. near 4100 Lake Road. When officers arrived they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in serious condition,
Authorities at the scene of the shooting, which was located at corner of Boswell and Crescent in Killeen, added a “driver unfamiliar with the area drove the victim to Park Place Apartments where the victim was later transferred to a local hospital via air EVAC” according to the KWTX report.
In addition to the victim’s condition, Miramontez also said by email on Monday that the incident remains under investigation and no further updates were available.
Staff report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.