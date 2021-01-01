KPD shows little sign of releasing gang-shooting video

Killeen residents have expressed an interest in seeing a video of what police have described as a gang shooting last weekend in the city, but the Killeen Police Department has not made any apparent moves to release the video.
As of late Thursday afternoon, the Herald has not received a reply in regards to a records request submitted to the Killeen Police Department for the video.
On Wednesday the Herald requested by email a copy or related link to a video taken on Sunday of a shooting which took place on Alma Drive. Three men were injured in the shooting, which has been linked to gang activity in Killeen.
The email request for the video was made per instructions given by KPD, per open records law for the State of Texas.
According to a criminal complaint affidavit, the video clearly shows a male suspect opening fire on the three victims, who were sitting inside a vehicle at the time. Shyheim Khali Matthews, 18, has been charged with aggravated assault/bodily injury with a deadly weapon in connection with that incident.
The video was taken from a 18-wheeler truck which was parked nearby at the time. Reports of the video has generated interest on social media, with numerous readers taking an interest in watching it.
The Herald also asked KPD to release the video prior to making an official open-records request, but KPD denied the request, and asked the Herald to file an open-records request.
