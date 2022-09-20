A soldier was arrested Tuesday in the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old woman Monday in Killeen, police said.
In a news release Tuesday, the Killeen Police Department said one suspect is in custody at the Killeen City Jail pending charges in the death of a woman. Police confirmed the suspect is an active-duty military soldier. Police did not release the soldier's name.
Police responded to the 1100 block of Wales Drive in central Killeen in reference to a gunshot victim at 7:56 a.m. on Monday. The victim was pronounced dead at 9 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson, who also ordered an autopsy.
More information, police said, would be released on the 34-year-old woman once next of kin are notified.
"The case is still under investigation and no other information will be released at this time," KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said Tuesday.
The death marks Killeen's 13th criminal homicide this year.
The Herald asked Fort Hood for comment Tuesday, and a spokesperson replied with the following statement:
"We can confirm that a Soldier assigned at Fort Hood has been arrested by the Killeen Police Department and is in custody pending charges in the Killeen City Jail. Any questions or information requests related to his arrest or the ongoing Killeen Police Department investigation should be addressed to the Killeen Police Department public information officer or the Criminal Investigation Division information officer. The unit continues to cooperate with the Killeen Police Department and CID."
