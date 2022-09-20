Wales Drive
By Jana Lynn Kilcrease | Herald Staff Writer

A soldier was arrested Tuesday in the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old woman Monday in Killeen, police said.

In a news release Tuesday, the Killeen Police Department said one suspect is in custody at the Killeen City Jail pending charges in the death of a woman. Police confirmed the suspect is an active-duty military soldier. Police did not release the soldier's name.

