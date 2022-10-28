Killeen police are still looking for a man accused of stealing a car from an elderly woman after promising to help carry her groceries inside, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez confirmed Friday.

“On October 2, 2022, it was reported to the Killeen Police Department that the male in this photo offered to help an elderly woman carry items into her home from her vehicle,” reads a social media post from the Killeen police Department. “She allowed him to help but once inside, the male took her car keys after she set them down and stole her vehicle from her driveway.”

jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.