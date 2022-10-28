Killeen police are still looking for a man accused of stealing a car from an elderly woman after promising to help carry her groceries inside, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez confirmed Friday.
“On October 2, 2022, it was reported to the Killeen Police Department that the male in this photo offered to help an elderly woman carry items into her home from her vehicle,” reads a social media post from the Killeen police Department. “She allowed him to help but once inside, the male took her car keys after she set them down and stole her vehicle from her driveway.”
The vehicle in question is a white 2017 Chevrolet Malibu displaying the Texas license plate RKF2592.
Detectives are asking anyone who can identify this male or has information about this incident, to contact the Property Crimes Unit or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com
Killeen police are also searching for the suspect of a home burglary that was reported to have taken place on July 14 in the 6600 block of Drystone Lane. According to the Bell County Crimestoppers, an unknown male entered the open garage door and took a 2017 Lexus SUV.
The suspect also attempted to use a credit card that was left inside the vehicle belonging to the victim at the Walmart at 1400 Lowes Blvd. but was declined.
The vehicle was recovered in the 1000 Block of Searcy Drive the next day, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.