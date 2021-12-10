The Killeen Police Department’s SWAT team used tear gas and “less-than lethal force” to take a man into custody after a standoff at a local hotel Friday.
Police officers, including KPD’s SWAT team, responded Friday morning to a “felony domestic” situation at the Day N Night Inn, 6200 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., officials said.
The call was in “reference to a distressed female,” KPD said in a news release. “Upon the officer’s arrival, they were told that the female was involved in a violent domestic and the suspect was possibly armed.”
Several police cars were seen in the parking lot of the hotel for hours Friday.
At around 3 p.m. Friday, police announced the standoff was over.
“Through the investigation, it was revealed that the victim had been violently assaulted by the suspect at the hotel, when she was able to get away and call 911. Due to the nature of the call upgrading to a felony domestic, the Tactical Response Unit was deployed,” police said in the release. “After several failed attempts were made for the suspect to come out, officers deployed gas into the room. The suspect exited the room, remained non-compliant and attempted to walk back into the room. At that point officers used less-than lethal force and took him into custody.”
