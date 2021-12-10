The Killeen Police Department, including KPD’s SWAT team, is responding Friday morning to a “felony domestic” situation at a local hotel, officials said.
“Officers with the Killeen Police Department were dispatched to 6200 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. in reference to a domestic,” according to KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez. “Based on the information received we initiated our Tactical Response Unit due to the call upgrading to a felony domestic.”
Several police cars were seen in the parking lot of the address, home to Day N Night Inn.
“This is all the information we have at this time and will update you as we get additional information,” Miramontez said in response to questions from the Herald.
