The Killeen Police Department said conducted a “community-driven detail” on Thursday targeting fast-moving drivers after receiving complaints about speeders on Interstate 14.
The KPD Facebook page posted that officers with the traffic units and “Day Shift B Squad” were involved in the operation. Ten officers in total were monitoring eastbound traffic near Trimmier exit between 9:45 a.m. and 12:15 p.m., according to the social media post.
The post also mentioned that officers conducted a total of 73 traffic stops with the following results:
• 70 speeding citations
• 1 hazardous citation
• 1 warning
• 5 other citations
The post noted that the top two highest speeds observed by violators were 100 mph and 103 mph, and the average speed for the 73 stops conducted was 81.3 mph. This all was recorded in a posted 60 mph zone.
“We like to remind the community to slow down and arrive at your destination safely. By adhering to the speed limit you are not only saving your life, but the lives of your fellow citizens.
Just a reminder, the speed limit on I-14 is a posted 60 mph zone,” according to KPD.
(1) comment
That's what you get when Abbott let a gazillion Californians move to Texas. It turns into chaos. And yes, I can say that, since I grew up in Cali as a teenager (not born there). I left at 20 and never went back. Now, unfortunately, Texas is the new California, and it's getting all its bad sides coming with it. Wish people would just go back to California and leave us alone.
