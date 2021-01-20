The stun gun model currently used by the Killeen Police Department fell under nationwide scrutiny after a 2019 American Public Media Reports analysis found police in major U.S. cities rate the guns as ineffective.
“In more than 250 cases over three years, a Taser failed to subdue someone who was then shot and killed by police,” wrote Curtis Gilbert in his 2019 APM Reports analysis of police department Taser data.
On Jan. 10, 52-year-old Patrick Warren Sr., an unarmed Black Killeen man, was shot and killed in his front yard after Killeen police officer Reynaldo Contreras, responding to the Warren family’s call for psychiatric help, was unable to subdue Warren with his stun gun. Warren was transported from the scene by paramedics to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.
A KPD press release issued shortly after the altercation earlier this month called Contreras’ stun gun “ineffective.”
Contreras was using the KPD-issued X26P Taser, the same stun gun used by more than 400,000 American officers, according to the manufacturer Axon.
In the wake of Warren’s death, the family and community members have called for criminal charges to be filed against Contreras as the shooting continues to spark national outrage. Contreras remains on administrative leave pending the results of the Texas Rangers’ investigation.
Killeen Police Department Chief Charles Kimble released Contreras’ body cam video footage Tuesday during a press conference at KPD headquarters in South Killeen.
The video footage shows what appears to be an emotionally distressed Warren exiting his house in the 1600 block of Carrollton Ave. growling and yelling what sounds like “Take it by faith,” as he waves his arms while approaching Contreras. As Contreras backs away from Warren, he loudly instructs Warren to “Get down on the ground, you’re gonna get Tased, you’re gonna get Tased,” according to his body cam footage. Warren yelled once more “Take it by faith” as he continued to advance toward the officer, at which point Contreras fired his Taser. Warren can be seen on the footage falling forward and rolling on the ground as the Taser releases an electrical shock to his body.
KPD Chief Kimble described what happened next as “abnormal” at the press conference Tuesday.
Video footage shows what appears to be Warren removing the two electrically-charged Taser prongs from his torso and standing back up before advancing towards Contreras a final time. The interaction happened quickly. Fifteen seconds transpired between when Contreras first deployed his Taser on Warren and when he fired the fatal three shots from his firearm.
When questioned about the Taser’s effectiveness at the press conference, Kimble said it appeared to be working as normal, but Warren’s reaction to it was not normal.
“From all indication, that Taser was working as prescribed,” Kimble said Tuesday. “I have been Tased before, I’ve seen people get Tased and that is not a normal reaction. People go down, Mr. Warren went down ... I think what you saw was abnormal, that was not normal behavior. I personally have never seen someone get Tased, get up and rip the Taser out of their body, and I’ll add that there is probably 400 years of police work in this room and I think we would be challenged to come up with a handful of people that have ever done that.”
What Kimble described is a problem some other American officers have faced before, according to the 2019 APM Reports analysis.
“Every police department has its own way of tracking and defining effectiveness,” Gibson reported. “But no matter what methodology they used, none of the departments had the kind of success rates Axon has claimed.”
According to the APM analysis, cops in three major cities — New York, Los Angeles, and Houston — reported their current Tasers are not as effective as previous models have been.
“Those newer models, called the X2 and the X26P, were designed to be safer for suspects, because they put out less electrical charge than the older X26,” Gibson reported.
To read the full 2019 APM Reports analysis and methodology visit https://bit.ly/35WNJVQ.
