An 18-year-old male died Tuesday from injuries sustained in a shooting on Labor Day, according to a news release Tuesday from the Killeen Police Department.
At approximately 11:31 p.m. Monday, according to police, officers were dispatched to the 4500 block of Westcliff Road in reference to a shots fired call.
“Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a vehicle near an apartment building with a male driver suffering from a gunshot wound,” according to the KPD news release.
“The victim, 18, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at 12:34 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson at the scene,” according to police.
This is the 11th criminal homicide in Killeen the year, police said.
An autopsy will be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.
The name of the victim has been withheld, police said, pending notification of next of kin.
The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything, has any videos or any information about this shooting, to contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous.
“The investigation is ongoing and there is no other information at this time,” police said.
