An 18-year-old man died Tuesday from injuries sustained in a Labor Day shooting — one of at least seven Killeen shootings over the holiday weekend, police said.
Killeen Police Department officers responded to a total of 22 shots fired calls over the holiday weekend, according to KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez. The Labor Day fatal shooting marks Killeen’s 11th criminal homicide this year, police said.
It was the second criminal homicide of the weekend after a 21-year-old man was fatally shot at Liberty 6 Motel, 529 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., around 8 p.m. on Sunday. Police have not said if the two homicides or the other shootings were related.
The latest fatal shooting happened at approximately 11:31 p.m. Monday, according to police, officers were dispatched to the 4500 block of Westcliff Road in reference to a shots fired call.
“Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a vehicle near an apartment building with a male driver suffering from a gunshot wound,” according to the KPD news release.
“The victim, 18, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at 12:34 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson at the scene,” according to police.
Police had not released the man’s name as of late Tuesday, pending notification of next of kin.
An autopsy will be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.
The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything, has any videos or any information about this shooting, to contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous.
“The investigation is ongoing and there is no other information at this time,” police said.
Police said six other shootings occurred over the weekend at the following locations:
1500 block of McCreary Avenue
2800 block of Dickens Drive
500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard
300 block of West Dean Avenue
2800 block of South Fort Hood Street
4800 block of Neta Drive
Police also responded to a shooting that occurred Saturday morning in the 100 block of W. Elms Road that left one woman with a gunshot wound to the head, according to a separate KPD news release issued Tuesday. The woman is listed as stable in but in critical condition, police said. One person has been arrested in that case.
(1) comment
I thought the city council members when they were running stated that under thier watch violent crime will end, because the have connections and are connected with the community.
To worried about mask mandates and spend covid money like it's a free for all, than actually going after the true criminals, and Wana be gang bangers.
Guess the generational gang bangers will keep a good hold on Killeen.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.