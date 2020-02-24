The Killeen Police Department and the Texas Rangers continued to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday night.
During the initial incident, KPD officer Devonte Johnson, pulled over a vehicle for having an obscured license plate. As Johnson approached the vehicle, the driver - identified as Paris Lamar Hunter, 29, in a press release issued by the department - partially opened the driver's side door, which Johnson immediately closed.
During the stop, Johnson reportedly spotted marijuana remnants on both Hunter and his passenger. According to the press release, Johnson requested that Hunter and the passenger turn off the vehicle and place their hands on the steering wheel and the dashboard, respectively, commands that the two occupants failed to follow.
After the occupants failed to comply with Johnson's commands, he reportedly called for backup to the scene. As the second unit approached, Hunter reportedly lunged through the window toward Johnson, causing the officer to step back and fire his weapon, hitting Hunter in the shoulder, police said in the news release.
Emergency medical services were immediately called while the officer performed first aid on Hunter. When EMS arrived they transported Hunter to Baylor Scott & White in Temple. During treatment at the hospital, staff reportedly located a baggie suspected of containing crack cocaine on Hunter's body, police said in the release.
A further search of the vehicle Hunter was driving reportedly turned up a handgun and multiple suspected narcotics.
Hunter was charged with possession of a controlled substance more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams Thursday.
The passenger, identified as Morgan Alexandria Cleveland, 23, by the press release, was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Harris County for prostitution, fail to identify fugitive and possession of marijuana under 2 ounces.
As per department protocol, Johnson was placed on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing. Johnson has been with KPD for three years.
