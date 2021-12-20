After three Killeen businesses were robbed within 20 minutes Saturday evening, the Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspected robbers.
In a news release posted on social media Sunday morning, KPD said they are looking for suspects wanted in three aggravated robberies that occurred within minutes of each other in central Killeen.
The first robbery, police said, took place at 8:15 p.m. at a business in the 1500 block of E. Elms Road.
“It was reported a male entered the business and displayed a handgun and demanded money,” police said in a Facebook post Sunday. “The suspect fled the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.”
Ten minutes later, at 8:25 p.m., police said a second robbery occurred in the 4800 block of Trimmier Road. Ten minutes after that, at 8:35 p.m., police said a third robbery took place at 3800 block of E. Stan Schlueter Loop.
All three robberies were described the same. According to police, in all three cases, a male suspect had a handgun, demanded money, and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
“The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a black beanie, white surgical type mask or red face covering, black jacket, gray sweatpants, and black shoes. The male was armed with a black semi automatic handgun,” police said.
“Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this series of Aggravated Robberies, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.”
During KPD’s “Safe Community Partnership Business Robbery Prevention Event” Thursday, Sgt. Neil Holtzclaw said the department will provide free personalized security system evaluations at the request of local businesses. To schedule a personal business evaluation with KPD call 254-501-8830.
ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567
