The Killeen Police Department’s Crisis Assistance Program is now offering free counseling to victims of violent crime in the Killeen area.
Resources are limited to qualifying victims of crime that happen in Killeen or those who are Killeen residents who experienced a qualifying crime in another junction.
Up to eight sessions are paid for by the Crime Act Grant.
For more information or see if you qualify, call 254-501-7698.
