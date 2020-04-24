The Killeen Police Department has made the switch to a new system for reporting incidents, according to a news release from the police department.
Formerly the department used the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program and now KPD will be using the National Incident-Based Reporting System. The department will also follow the Texas Incident-Based Reporting System for Texas-specific data collection on family violence, sexual assault, hate crime, campus crime and drug seizures, according to the release.
The department will now collect incident and arrest data on 24 offense categories made up of 52 specific crimes, as well as arrest information on 10 lesser offenses.
The new system allows the department to report up to 10 offenses per incident, whereas the former system followed the hierarchy rule, which allowed the department to submit only the most violent or serious offense per incident.
For more information on NIBRS and what the department will be reporting, go to https://www.fbi.gov/services/cjis/ucr/nibrs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.