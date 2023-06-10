Two men — a 29-year-old and a 19-year-old — were found dead with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle in west Killeen on Saturday, police said.
“Killeen Police were dispatched to the 1800 block of Gaynor Drive at 11:31 a.m., on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in reference to two shooting victims. Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a 29 year-old male and a 19 year-old male deceased inside a vehicle on the roadway. Both males appeared to have at least one gunshot wound,” Killeen Police Department said in a news release on Saturday.
Justice of the Peace Nicola James pronounced both males deceased and ordered autopsies to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.
“Detectives believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community,” according to the release.
Police did not use the words “homicide” or “murder” in the release — terms that are sometimes used in KPD news releases.
Instead, KPD said detectives are “investigating the death of two males.”
“The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has any information about this incident to call the department at (254) 501-8830 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (264) 526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous,” according to the release.
The investigation is ongoing.
The 29 years old was my uncle. We got the call today when we was at the waterpark. Its really heartbreaking seeing my mom cry. Long Live Ryan Conway! We will always miss you🫶🏽
