Two men — a 29-year-old and a 19-year-old — were found dead with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle in west Killeen on Saturday, police said.

“Killeen Police were dispatched to the 1800 block of Gaynor Drive at 11:31 a.m., on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in reference to two shooting victims. Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a 29 year-old male and a 19 year-old male deceased inside a vehicle on the roadway. Both males appeared to have at least one gunshot wound,” Killeen Police Department said in a news release on Saturday.

jbrooks@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7468

Miyahhh

The 29 years old was my uncle. We got the call today when we was at the waterpark. Its really heartbreaking seeing my mom cry. Long Live Ryan Conway! We will always miss you🫶🏽

