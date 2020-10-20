KPD: Two traffic stops yield separate drug arrests

Two men are facing narcotics charges following separate traffic stops over the weekend in Killeen.
Joe Aleman Jr., 44, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance — 1 gram of more but less than 4 grams, following a traffic stop made by Killeen Police Department officers on Oct. 18, according to a criminal complaint affidavit. A KPD officer observed a vehicle in the area of West Trimmier Road and Biels Loop which had no front license plate, an incorrect Texas registration sticker, and the rear plate that did not return to the vehicle.
After Aleman was identified as the driver during the stop, a female passenger exited the vehicle, and a pink metal pipe fell to the ground and a butane torch lighter was in plain sight where the passenger had been seated.
Officers searched the vehicle and Aleman told officers that the backpack in the back seat was his, according to police. In addition to an expired paper license with Aleman’s name on it, the backpack contained news and used syringes, several lighter and butane torches and a glass pipe with white residue in it were found.
Also found, in the glove box, was a bag with a glass pipe and a smaller bag with a crystal-like substance in it. A field test of the substance yielded, per the officer’s suspicions, a presumptive positive result for methamphetamine.
Police confirmed Aleman had two active warrants on him for a burglary out of Hays County and a parole warrant for a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the affidavit.
Aleman’s bond has been set at $20,000.
On the following day, other KPD officers observed a vehicle fail to maintain a single lane of travel, to stop at a designated point at a red light, fail to activate a turn signal before a turn, and make a wide right turn near the intersection of South Elms Road and South WS Young Drive, according to a criminal complaint affidavit. After a traffic stop, the driver identified himself as Timothy Ware but did not have a driver’s license or insurance for the vehicle. While one officer was confirming an active warrant on Ware, 41, for a motion to revoke probation, he noticed a large amount of cash on Ware and on the driver’s floorboard, as well as a glass pipe and a plastic bag of a crystal-like substance.
The other officer then searched the vehicle and found a camera case containing money, bags with a white crystal substance and three syringe, and a bag with seven phones and a tablet. All the substances were field tested positive for methamphetamine, and a total of $5,655 was found in Ware’s possession.
Ware’s bond has been set at $100,000 for the narcotics charge, plus an additional $50,000 for the motion to revoke probation charge.
