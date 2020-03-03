The Killeen Police Department released a set of images Monday evening depicting hot spots for car burglaries over the past four days.
According to the Facebook post, all of the burglaries took place in the southeast portion of the city, and all of the burgled cars were left unlocked. The burglaries reportedly happened between 9 p.m. and 8:30 a.m.
"Valuables were left in plain sight, cash was left in center consoles and firearms/ammo were all left in unlocked vehicles," the post read. "As a reminder, lock your cars and take in your valuables."
In addition to the hot spots maps, KPD made a separate post on Saturday that they received 20 reports of car burglaries in a single day. In both posts, KPD encouraged residents to lock their car doors and make sure their valuables were out of sight.
(1) comment
It's hard to believe that people leave valuables in unlocked cars... in Killeen.
